The weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow from Met Eireann is for it to remain dry for much of the day with some rain developing later in the day.

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann states that it will start off dry for most areas but it will be cloudy and misty with some fog patches lingering into the afternoon.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in Munster and south Leinster later on during the afternoon, before extending gradually northeastwards across the country in the evening. However, it will hold dry across much of the north until nightfall. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds, increasing strong in the south and west.

Hourly rainfall forecast until Monday (25/11/2019) evening. pic.twitter.com/4PO203JJ5y — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 23, 2019

Scattered outbreaks of rain across the country on Sunday night but rainfall totals will be minimal in northern counties. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate southeast winds.

Mostly cloudy on Monday with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle but good dry periods also. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light, variable winds. Cloudy overnight with a few patches of light rain or drizzle. Areas of mist and fog forming in the light winds. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.