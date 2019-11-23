BREAKING: Offaly champions Naomh Ciaran claim All Ireland with incredible comeback

Offaly champions Naomh Ciaran pulled off an amazing comeback to win the All Ireland Ladies Intermediate Club Championship Final in Breffni Park today.

Naomh Ciaran 2-11

Naomh Pol 2-9

Trailing by five points with time against them, the Offaly side dug deep and took control of the game, dominating the final quarter to be crowned All Ireland champions.

The sides were locked at 1-4 apiece at the break but the Antrim side pulled away in the second-half and led by 2-9 to 1-7 midway through the second-half.

However like all Offaly sides in All Ireland Finals, Naomh Ciaran refused to give up and a goal from substitute Shauna Heffernan got the Offaly side back into the game.

Points from dual stars Roisin Egan and Kate Kenny drew the sides level before Elle McEvoy got Naomh Ciaran in front.

A final point from a superb free from Kate Kenny sealed the win and sparked scenes of wild celebration for the Offaly club who have only been in existence since 2012..