Offaly honours Ireland's powerchair football European medallists

Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Peter Ormond, along with other councillors and members of management, hosted a Civic Recognition for the Midlands-based members of Ireland's successful powerchair football team.

Conor Troy, Sean Donogher and Tom Donogher were members of the bronze medal-winning Team Ireland at the European Powerchair Football Association Nations Cup 2019 in Finland recently.

They were welcomed to Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, to acknowledge their achievements.

The young athletes, who are members of Midlands United Powerchair Football Club, were presented with commemorative scrolls to mark this civic honour.

Speaking at the event the Cathaoirleach, Cllr Peter Ormond, said: “This evening we celebrate the extraordinary achievements of these athletes, we pay tribute to their pursuit of excellence in their sport, and we acknowledge their dedication."



