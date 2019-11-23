Fewer gardaí assigned to drug unit in Laois-Offaly than in 2017

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen, has said resources in Laois and Offaly aimed at tackling drug use has been "neglected" as the drug unit in the Division has less personnel today than in 2017.

Deputy Cowen was commenting as figures revealed to Fianna Fáil show numbers in the drug unit assigned to the Laois-Offaly Division have decreased with just three Gardaí assigned to the unit. No sergeants or inspectors are assigned to the unit.

Deputy Cowen said: “The figures speak for themselves. In 2017 and 2018 there were five personnel assigned to the unit, including one sergeant. Now in 2019, that number stands at three.

“Despite all the talk of an accelerated Garda recruitment drive, the drug unit in Offaly has seen no increase in personnel, instead it has been cut. Despite this, the Gardaí in the county have been very successful in recent months in seizing thousands of euro worth of drugs.

“But it goes without saying, greater resources and personnel would mean the drug unit could have more reach.

“Laois-Offaly is one of the few divisions in the county which have seen their personnel cut. Why is this the case? Are the Government happy to use the county as a cost-cutting measure?” he concluded.