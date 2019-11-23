Old council office in Offaly to be leased to attract international students

Offaly County Council has agreed to lease old council offices in Birr to the Irish Heritage School for a period of 30 years.

The premises and site are located at John's Hall, John's Place, Birr. The lease was brought before the November meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday, November 18. It was proposed by Cllr John Carroll and seconded by Cllr John Clendennen.

The council will lease the lands to the school for a sum of €1,000 per annum. The site area is 0.107 acres and has been leased with a number of conditions.

The Irish Heritage School is a third level teaching and research institute focussed on the natural, built and community heritage, and has the capacity to attract hundreds of students to Birr from around the world.

Among the conditions of the lease will be that the school refurbish the building to a standard that makes it fit for purpose, and maintain it throughout the lease and that the building is only used for the purposes of the school and not sub-let.

The Irish Heritage School will also have access to John's Hall for exhibitions and lectures, but will not have exclusive rights to the hall.

The council said that the school's activities would bring "very significant educational, economic, social and cultural benefits to Birr, and enhance its standing as a heritage town."

The lease was approved by members.