Council property to be sold to enable development

Offaly County Council has agreed to sell an industrial site in Portarlington for a fee of €73,000. The disposal was approved at the November meeting of OCC on Monday, November 18.

At the April meeting of Offaly County Council, members approved the disposal of Site 5, Portarlington Industrial Park, Botley Lane, Portarlington, to Pat Quinn and Jonathan Whelan.

The council has subsequently been informed that Mr Quinn is no longer party to the disposal but Mr Whelan is proceeding. The councillors were therefore asked to re-approve the sale, this time to Mr Whelan solely, for the same sum.

Mr Whelan intends to construct an industrial unit on the site as soon as he receives planning permission.

A condition of the sale is that the site is developed within eighteen months of the contract being signed.

The disposal was proposed by Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick and seconded by Cllr Noel Cribbin on Monday.