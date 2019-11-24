Offaly singer caps off remarkable year with yet another award

Talented Offaly songstress Olivia Douglas is closing out a career-defining year by making room for yet another prestigious award on her mantelpiece at home in Ferbane having been crowned female vocalist of the year at the recent Keltic Country TV Irish Entertainment Awards in the Tullamore Court Hotel.

The Leaving Tipperary songstress has spent much of 2019 on the road, joining country superstars such as Nathan Carter and Derek Ryan as a special guest on their concert tours. So the chance to spend a night so close to home - while adding to her ever-growing collection of awards at the same time - was welcomed with open arms.

"It's been such a busy year for me, it really has. And every moment of it has been fabulous. I've been all over the place in the last twelve months, getting the chance to do what I love, working with so many wonderful people, and of course, getting to meet so many amazing country music fans along the way, too. But you know what? It's always just the loveliest of feelings to get back close to home for a night!"

Olivia continued: "And being honoured with the Female Vocalist of the Year Award at such a huge event staged in my own home county, well I have to say that made the night even extra-special for me, without a doubt. Obviously I've sung and played in Offaly on many's the night before, and I've been very lucky with some of the awards that have come my way over the last few years. But I think being presented with one like this, in front of so many familiar faces and in a venue I know so well, too, that could only be a nice one for the memory books really."

Olivia's latest single, A Hug Or Two, has become another massive hit on country radio, with fans now eagerly awaiting its follow-up and that of a new album. But Olivia admits that finding time in her busy schedule to make it to the recording studio isn't always as easy as she'd like.

"I'd love to hear a new album myself, too," "but I'll have to record it first! It's just a matter of trying to find the time to do it.

"We have loads of ideas in mind, and there'll definitely be a new album sometime in 2020, I just can't honestly say when right now. Hopefully, sometime early in the new year, we'll have a new single at radio, though."

For more information on Olivia, check out her official website, www.oliviadouglasmusic.com.