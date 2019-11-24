Offaly woman finds very rude riddles in school archives

Offaly woman Bridget Guinan has logged a number of riddles found in school archives with a project spearheaded by Dúchas.

Dúchas' schools collection is a collection of folklore compiled by schoolchildren in Ireland in the 1930s.

The riddles come from an Offaly school and let's just say, you wouldn't get away with some of them today.

One of them read: "Riddle me, riddle me right, two fat cheeks one blind eye?" The answer, I heard you ask: an arse.

Another bizarrely read: "What sh*t in the wood first? Answer: An arse."

Another: "Goes under the water, goes over the water and never touches the water. Answer: An egg in a duck's bottom."

Some of the more innocent ones that might catch you at were (see answers below 'Tap For More' Image):

"Goes around the house all day and sleeps on its head a night."

"Flies high, flies low, wears boots and has none."

What is the smallest bridge in the world?"

"Goes around the house all day and sleeps on its head a night. Answer: The nails in your boot."

"Flies high, flies low, wears boots and has none. Answer: A football."

"What is the smallest bridge in the world? Answer: The bridge of your nose."