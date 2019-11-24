Midlands punter nets €7,500 thanks to three lotto numbers

It took only three lucky numbers to trigger a mammoth four-figure win for a Westmeath punter on Tuesday evening when they enjoyed a run of luck on the Lotto from a €5 bet.

The anonymous punter placed the bet in a local BoyleSports shop, picking just three numbers to come out in the main EuroMillions draw at odds of 1,500/1.

The customer was left hoping for numbers 10, 15 and 42 all to come out in the EuroMillions draw that evening and when they did, the punter was able to celebrate the fantastic win.

Against odds of 1,500/1, all three numbers rolled out triggering the staggering payout. They were able to return to the shop the next day and swap their lucky betting slip for a total of €7,505.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We must send huge congratulations to our Westmeath customer who only required a small €5 investment to take us for €7,500. We wish our client the best of luck with their winnings and we hope they enjoy the weekend with the extra cash.”