REVEALED: New shop to open in Tullamore's Bridge Centre

A new era will begin in the Bridge Shopping Centre in Tullamore in December following the closure of the long-standing Cards and Things.

Cards and Things is holding a closing down sale with the majority of items massively reduced until December 1 when it will be under new management.

The Offaly Express can reveal that the prominent corner unit will be replaced by Bookstation, one of Ireland's best-known value book and stationery retailers.

Bookstation operates numerous stores in Dublin, Cork, Wexford, Carlow, Meath, Waterford and here in the Midlands in Athlone's Golden Island shopping centre.

The unit in the Bridge Centre will be rebranded once Cards and Things closes officially on December 1.