Offaly restaurant to offer free Christmas dinner to those in need

An Offaly restaurant is getting set to once again provide free Christmas dinner to the homeless and needy in Tullamore.

Abdul Hafiz from Café India in the town is once again offering free Christmas dinner to "anyone who walks through our doors from 1 to 3pm" on Christmas day.

Cllr Ken Smollen commended Abdul for his kindness and urged anyone who needs it or who lives alone and don't have anyone to spend the day with to head along to Café India on the day.

