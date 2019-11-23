Shane Lowry just outside top ten after third round of DP World Tour Championship

Shane Lowry is just outisde the Top Ten after Round 3 of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, the finale of the European Tour season.

The Open Champion shot a two under par 70 on Saturday to leave him on five under for the tournament in a tie for 11th place.

His round had four birdies and two dropped shots. His birdie on the last was within centimetres of being an eagle as he chipped his third shot on the par 5 right next to the hole.

Shane is ten shots behind leaders Mike Lorenzo-Vera and John Rahm who lead the way on 15 under par. Rory McIlroy is just two shots behind the leaders in third.

As it stands, with Bernd Wiesberger well off the pace, Spaniard Rahm is on course to be crowned Europe's top golfer this year.