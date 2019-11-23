Tickets on sale today for brilliant upcoming show in Tullamore

Tickets are on sale in the Bridge Centre in Tullamore for a brilliant upcoming show in the town.

The Sacred Heart School in Tullamore is staging the excellent Little Shop of Horrors in the GAA Centre next week.

Under the direction of Shane Farrell, students from 1st year to 6th year will proudly showcase their musical and acting talents. The lead roles will be played by Laura Bergin, Ruth Flaherty, Hannah Daly, Esra Mukassabi, Holly Moran, Aaliyah Lovett, Moya Cowley, Holly Arnold, Ella Conneff, Mia Gibney, Eva Bergin, Karen Bracken, Eimear Cullen, Julie Banach, Hannah Fraser, Ellen Crowley and Megan Daly, with many other students performing on the night.

Little Shop of Horrors will run over three nights from November 25 to 27 in the Tullamore GAA Centre.

Doors will open at 7:30pm with the show starting at 8pm. Tickets are available today in the Bridge Centre or from the school office (057 932 1747) or from Mann’s Filling Station Cappincur. Tickets are €12 for adults and €8 for children.