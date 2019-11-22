Calls for Offaly to 'offload' expensive landfill services

There have been calls for Offaly County Council to "offload" the costs associated with the Derryclure landfill site in Offaly.

Although landfilling at the site seized some years ago, OCC has said, "the aftercare costs of the landfill continue to be a financial burden on the council."

Offaly adopted an increase in budget for landfill operation in the 2020 budget earlier this week with spending increasing from €461,000 to €540,000.

Council management said to reduce costs, the environment section carried out a feasibility study of alternative on-site technologies for the treatment of leachate and gas at Derryclure.

"This study determined the current system of treating the leachate off-site and flaring of the landfill gas are the best cost-benefit methods," they said.

Responding to the increase in spending on Derryclure in the budget, Cllr Eamon Dooley called on the council to "look at all options related to it, including offloading it, if possible."

Similarly, Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick said "something needs to be done to try and offload that cost and that site," while Cllr Sean O'Brien added, "we can't sustain Derryclure figure; we've got to offload it."

Cllr Liam Quinn also asked management if it could be offloaded.

In response, a council official said, "we will take the comments on Derryclure on board and explore the options."

The council also continues to operate three Civic Amenity Facilities (CAF) in Birr, Derryclure and Edenderry but "due to the very substantial reduction in the value of waste and recycled material over the last few years, along with the requirement to introduce Pay By Weight at CA sites, there was a very substantial increase in the cost of the contract," the council said.

"Following negotiations, the facilities are being operated on a short term basis by the current service provider. It is the intention of Environment to tender for the operation of the three Civic Amenity Sites and the waste transfer station at Derryclure in 2019," they concluded.