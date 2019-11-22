Birr needs a hero - Firefighter recruitment launched

Birr needs a hero - Firefighter recruitment launched

Offaly Fire Services are recruiting for a Retained Firefighter in Birr.

Being a retained firefighter is an extremely rewarding position and firefighters are an integral part of the emergency services and their communities. 

Do you know someone up for the job?

or more information on the role of a firefighter in your community, the benefits of employers supporting staff to become firefighters, ad how to apply click HERE.