Offaly firefighters presented with special medals

Members of the Offaly Fire Service were presented with 1916 commemorative medals this week.

The members being presented were active in service during 2016. Members in Edenderry (above), Tullamore (below) and Clara were among the recipients.

PICTURED: Tullamore firefighters receive their medals

The medals are being presented to those members to honour the legacy of continued service by the Fire Services to the state, and in recognition of the role the firefighters played in commemorations during 1916.

PICTURED: Clara members receive their medals

The medals were presented in Edenderry by Cathaoirleach of Edenderry Municipal District Cllr. Eddie Fitzpatrick. Cllr Robert McDermott was also in attendance.

In Tullamore, Leas Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Declan Harvey, presented medals to members. Cllrs Ken Smollen, Neil Feighery, Frank Moran, Sean O'Brien and Danny Owens were also in attendance. The same members presented Clara firefighters with their medals.





















