'Large amount of property' stolen from Offaly house

Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary in a house in Edenderry on Thursday evening

The incident occurred at a house in Killane View on Thursday, November 21, between the hours of 6pm and 7.15pm.

Gardaí have told the Offaly Express that "a large amount of property was stolen."

They say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.