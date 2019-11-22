Shane Lowry rockets up DP World Tour Championship leaderboard

Shane Lowry recovered in spectacular fashion during his second round at the DP World Tour Championship early on Friday morning.

He was in need of a good round after shooting a one over par round of 73 on Thursday, severely denting his Race to Dubai chances.

The Open champion started like a train with three consecutive birdies on his opening three holes. He went bogey-free through the turn and added birdies on 10, 11 and 14.

Bogeys on 16 and 18 blotted his copybook but in signing for a round of 68, the Clara man shot up to just outside the top 10 in Dubai.

He still has an outside chance of winning the overall Race to Dubai but must rise up the charts again over the weekend and hope that the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm falter.