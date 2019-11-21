Lowry off the pace at DP World Tour Championship

Shane Lowry is 10 shots off the lead after the first round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Thursday.

Shane started brightly with two birdies on his front nine but three bogeys between the 9th and 14th holes severely dented his chances this week and in the Race to Dubai standings.

Offaly's first-ever Open champion can still win this season's Race to Dubai but effectively now needs a miracle at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

It has already been a memorable year for the Clara man who started his campaign with a win in Abu Dhabi and crowned it sensationally by winning the British Open on Irish soil at Royal Portrush.

He briefly led the Race to Dubai following that win but has since slipped back to fourth spot behind leader Bernd Wiesberger, Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm. Matt Fitzpatrick is the only other player who can still claim the coveted top spot in those standings.

Wiesberger, as the current leader, is the favourite but if he has an off week, the pack will be ready to pounce.

To win the Race to Dubai, Shane needs to finish in second place or better. A joint second-place finish may not be good enough.

Fleetwood would need a solo third or better, Rahm would need a two-way tie for second or better, while Matt Fitzpatrick needs to win the tournament to claim the crown.

Lowry is in a share of 33rd place after Day 1 in Dubai and trails all four of his Race to Dubai rivals. Jon Rahm is in third on six under par while Tommy Fleetwood is just one shot further back.