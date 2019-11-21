Writer to create 'poetic history' of Offaly town

Poet and creative writing teacher Jessica Traynor has recently been appointed by Offaly County Council Arts Office to deliver a new writing commission and will be embarking on a project to write a poetic history of the town and the people of Banagher.

Her writing will be complemented by a series of free public creative writing workshops, an oral history recording project, schools writing and choral workshops, mentorship opportunities for local writers and events in conjunction with the That Beats Banagher Festival.

Jessica Traynor stated: "I am so delighted to have the chance to become immersed in Banagher's fascinating history. From the life of St Rynagh to Banagher Fair, through changing industries and the comings and goings of famous literary figures, I'm looking forward to getting to know Banagher and its people through the ages."

Jessica Traynor is an award-winning poet, creative writing teacher and freelance dramaturg. Her poetry collections are Liffey Swim (Dedalus Press, 2014) and The Quick (Dedalus Press, 2018). Her libretto for Paper Boat, a community opera as part of the Galway 2020 programme, will premiere in June 2020. A choral song cycle, ‘An Island Sings’, commissioned by Poetry Ireland, was performed in the National Concert Hall in March 2019.

In 2019, she edited Correspondences: An anthology to call for an end to direct provision with actor Stephen Rea, bringing together artists and writers in direct provision with Irish writers. She is the 2020 Carlow Writer in Residence and is a Creative Fellow of UCD.

This project has been commissioned through open competition by Offaly County Council Arts Office, with funding through the Per Cent for Art Scheme from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, and will be taking place through 2019 -2020.

Watch out for more information on Jessica’s free creative writing workshops through the Arts Office social media pages.