Council reveals FREE parking days for Christmas shoppers in Edenderry
Council reveals FREE parking days for Christmas shoppers in Edenderry
Offaly County Council has announced a number of free parking days in Edenderry in the run-up to Christmas. The details were revealed in a letter to all businesses in the town this week.
There will be free parking for the entire day in the town on the following dates:
Saturday, November 30
Saturday, December 7
Saturday, December 14
Saturday, December 21
Monday, December 23
Tuesday, December 24
In addition, there will be two hours free parking available to people in the town from Monday, December 16 to Friday, December 20.
The measure is being taken to promote local shopping in the town during the festive period. The council has also encouraged businesses to ask their own employees to park away from the premises to free up spaces for shoppers.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on