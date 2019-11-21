Council reveals FREE parking days for Christmas shoppers in Edenderry

Offaly County Council has announced a number of free parking days in Edenderry in the run-up to Christmas. The details were revealed in a letter to all businesses in the town this week.

There will be free parking for the entire day in the town on the following dates:

Saturday, November 30

Saturday, December 7

Saturday, December 14

Saturday, December 21

Monday, December 23

Tuesday, December 24

In addition, there will be two hours free parking available to people in the town from Monday, December 16 to Friday, December 20.

The measure is being taken to promote local shopping in the town during the festive period. The council has also encouraged businesses to ask their own employees to park away from the premises to free up spaces for shoppers.