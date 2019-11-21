Offaly Express offers helping hand to hard-hit Tullamore businesses

The Offaly Express website is extending a helping hand to the many businesses hit hard by a year of road works and disruption in Tullamore.

It has been a tough year for businesses in the town with roadworks ongoing since last January and the Offaly Express has covered numerous stories of hard-pressed owners under pressure to keep their doors open beyond Christmas.

"With this in mind and having consulted with our advertising department, we have decided to greatly reduce our advertising rates in the lead-up to Christmas, despite this being our own busiest time of the year for advertising," Justin Kelly, editor of the Offaly Express, said.

"We are offering ads on our site but we will also be writing articles about businesses and the products and services they provide - be those gift ideas or event promotions," he added.

The Offaly Express website has amassed almost 12 million page views in 2019 so far, making it the top-performing digital news service in the Midlands region.

"Our viewing numbers continue to grow and we will add another million page views before the end of 2019. We hope these figures can help Tullamore businesses reach more customers and keep local people shopping local during the festive period," Justin Kelly commented.

If you would like to discuss the special reduced and targeted advertising deals on offer, contact the Offaly Express advertising manager, Emer Egan, on 0867823552, or advertising executive Mark Kavanagh on 0860266713.

An advertising executive from the website will also be dropping into businesses in Tullamore in the coming days to discuss the options.

Alternatively, you can email emer.egan@offalyexpress.ie.



