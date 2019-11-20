Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to continue unsettled through the end of the week and weekend with some heavy rain at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain. Some heavy and prolonged falls will occur across the south and east, leading to spot flooding. Weather warnings are in place for a number of counties. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, in mostly moderate easterly breezes; fresh and gusty at times though on Leinster and Ulster Coasts.

Further outbreaks of rain overnight, heaviest over east Munster and south Leinster with a continued risk of spot flooding. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees, with brisk southeast winds up along south and east coasts. pic.twitter.com/qSHSm6PoYe — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 20, 2019

Thursday night will be cloudy, and rain will become patchier and mostly confined to the south and east. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees, in light to moderate easterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for showers or longer spells of rain affecting the south and east, possibly becoming heavy towards evening. Elsewhere, showers will be more scattered and there will be some dry spells also. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, in light to moderate east to northeasterly breezes.

Outbreaks of rain continuing overnight on Friday, heavy and persistent in parts of the east. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees in the west and south, but a few degrees higher elsewhere. There will be a risk of frost developing in the southwest under any clear skies.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for further scattered outbreaks of rain although it will tend to become patchier towards evening. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, in light to moderate north to northeasterly winds.

Becoming mainly dry on Saturday night with some clear spells in the southwest and a risk of frost and fog patches. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in the south, but a little higher in the northern half of the country. Cloud will increase from the southwest later in the night.

According to Met Eireann, current indications for Sunday are for a dry start for most of the country, but rain in the southwest extending northwards across most areas as the day goes on. Highest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, with fresh to strong winds along south and east coasts.