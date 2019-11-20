'Memories of Croghan' DVD to be launched

Friday, November 29, will see the launch of Memories of Croghan Down Through the Years by special guests at Croghan Community Centre at 8pm.

Music on the night by Declan Feery with refreshments served.

You are advised to pre-book any or all of the DVDs on Memories of Croghan Down Through the Years at Castlegreen Video’s on 087 – 2708047 as there will be a limited amount available on the night.

Over many years, Oliver Dunne, John Walshe and Pat Feery have been involved in capturing how the people of Croghan lived, with different events, historical celebrations and crafts the community have been involved in.

Talking to the people of the area and above all capturing the landscape of Croghan and its hinderlands that means so much to the people of Offaly was very much part of the content of all DVDs.

In Memories of Croghan Part 3, you will see cherished memories of the visit of the Whooper Swans that are winter visitors to Ireland, migrating here each autumn in family groups from their nesting grounds in Iceland.

The Swans are a very welcome visitor to Croghan and bring back memories of the wild geese that always landed on the wild-goose hill in Derryarkin. They would also stay for a long period of time feeding before the next stage of their journey.

"We looked especially at the Craft Industry that needs to be cherished and protected. Many of these crafts, that formed part of our heritage, have disappeared from Croghan," Oliver Dunne said.

"We will look at the crafts of basket making with the bog sally, making the Harvest Plat from straw and bog rushes, crochet, knitting was also a very important craft in our area.

Artwork, designing and making various types of cards is very much part of the activity of Croghan Active Retirement members.

The craft of making stained glass lights and the renovation and making of church stained glass windows is a craft business created by Seamus and Bride Malone of Emerald Stained Glass Company.

"On St Patrick’s Day 2017 we were blessed with the visit of Bishop Denis Nulty to the top of Croghan Hill for our annual St Patrick's Day Mass and celebrations afterwards.

"Bishop Nulty con-celebrated mass with Fr. Greg Corcoran P.P. This special occasion brought back memories for many who visited Croghan Hill on that Sept morning 1979, with the flight of Pope John Paul over Croghan Hill while on his journey to Clonmacnoise.

"St Patrick’s Day sees many families climb to the Cairn on the summit of the hill while burning the furzes on their journey.

"As part of this DVD, we were fortunate to have back home on holiday in Croghan, Pascal Troy, Ailbe Sheehy and Seamus Troy from Australia and England. In their interview, we heard of times past in Croghan and how they decided to emigrate for a better life."

Don't miss the launch at 8pm on Friday, November 29.