Two students from one Offaly school pick up UCD scholarships

Former Sacred Heart Secondary Tullamore students Ciara Coughlan and Maria Guinan have been presented with Ad Astra Award Scholarships in UCD.

Each year UCD welcomes 54 Leaving Certificate students to join their Ad Astra Academy. This is a group of students who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance and outstanding talent.

The achievements of Ciara and Maria continue the success of Sacred Heart Secondary. Ella Flaherty was one of the 54 chosen for membership of this elite group last year while Orla Mc Manamly was awarded an Ad Astra Scholarship in 2011.

The Ad Astra Academy in UCD is a renowned programme with Scholars and alumni invited to undertake research at world-renowned institutions such as the University of Cambridge, Boston Scientific and Harvard Medical School.