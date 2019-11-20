Dangerous pedestrian crossing upgraded at Offaly school

Pupils, parents and teachers at St Mary's National School in Cloghan are a lot safer after road traffic works on the road outside.

The pedestrian crossing directly outside the school had been the subject of numerous complaints as its road markings faded.

Drivers were finding it hard to see the crossing as kids, parents and teachers tried to cross, causing considerable safety concerns.

The school has now thanked Offaly County Council and "all involved in promoting safety" at the school.

The works were carried out recently.