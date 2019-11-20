Offaly hurlers go to Galway to find new player

Offaly's new hurling manager has taken a leaf out of football boss John Maughan's book by venturing to another county for a player.

Maughan brought in Shane Horan from Kilmacud Crokes in Dublin last year with the former Benildus student performing well as Offaly survived in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League and picked up a couple of All-Ireland qualifier victories.

Now Michael Fennelly, appointed earlier this year, has recruited former Galway senior panellist and Portumna club player, Martin Dolphin to his senior squad, according to reports.

The squad are back in training for pre-season and the 2020 Allianz Hurling Leagues. Dolphin will be joining an Offaly team in need of a lift as they begin life in Division 2A and the Christy Ring Cup next summer.

He is a clubmate of Galway hurling star Joe Canning and was part of their All-Ireland club-winning team in 2014.