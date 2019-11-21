Former Tullamore pub up for auction with eye-catching price

A former pub in Tullamore that was once a popular watering hole in the town is going up for sale at auction in December.

The Hole in the Wall is located between Church Street and Market Square and has guide price of just €75,000.

It is arranged over two floors with accommodation over the ground floor public house.

The entire property extends to 178 sq/m and a seven-day license is included.

The property goes up for auction with BidX1 on December 10.

