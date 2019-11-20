Offaly County Council rake in huge sum of money from paid parking

Offaly County Council takes in almost €770,000 from paid parking in the county, it has been revealed.

The figures came to light at the 2020 budget meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday, November 18. The council expects to have generated just over €769,000 from paid parking by the end of 2019 and expects to amass a similar sum next year, according to documents.

The cost of running parking services in Offaly is expected to fall slightly in 2020, from €277,000 in 2019 to around €271,000 in 2020.

Paid parking is a hot topic in Offaly, particularly Tullamore, where many businesses have felt the negative impacts of ongoing streetscape works this year. With that in mind, the council announced a variety of parking concessions in recent months, including an extension of the one-hour free measure.

From Monday, November 18, the period will be extended to an hour from the usual 15 minutes in all council operated car parks and on the street.

It will be in place until Tuesday, December 31. It will apply to all parking zones in Tullamore. Some locals have called for paid parking to be scrapped altogether until the New Year to support local businesses.

There is free parking all day every day at the Daingean Road car park and there is also free parking all day every Sunday in the town.

Any money generated locally via parking in council parking zones goes back into the provision of services.