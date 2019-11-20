Offaly sports club gets huge €225,000 investment

Shane Ross T.D., Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, and Brendan Griffin T.D., Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, today announced the final set of allocations under the 2018 round of the Sports Capital Programme (SCP). The grants total €2.580m with 15 regional sports projects benefitting.

The projects receiving allocations today were recommended for funding by either the relevant National Governing Body or Local Authority. To be considered of regional importance the project must serve a large population and/or provide facilities that will assist athletes to train or compete at the highest level.

Tullamore Harriers athletics club has received one of the joint largest sums allocated in this round with €225,000 invested for the resurfacing of their track. Also in the Midlands, Mullingar Harriers Athletic Club received €225,000 for a regional training hub.

Commenting on the announcement Minister Ross said: “I am delighted to announce a further €2.580 million in funding for sports projects. This funding is in addition to the €37m million allocations for local projects that were announced last week. All of the projects receiving allocations today will play an important role in supporting the objectives of our National Sports Policy and our wish to see every citizen engaging regularly in some form of sport and physical activity”.

Minister Griffin said: “This is further good news for Irish sport. The benefits of sport and physical activity are clear and the availability of quality sports facilities is key to encouraging more active participation for all. The Government is determined to increase investment in sports projects in the years ahead and will continue to work with all stakeholders to improve facilities for all sports in Ireland.”

While today’s announcement relates to regional sports projects, work is also advancing on the assessment of applications under the Government’s new Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund with the first grant announcements expected in the near future.