Derelict Offaly property on large site up for auction for surprising price

A derelict property in Offaly on a large site in the centre of the town is up for auction for a surprisingly low price.

The property is on Main Street in Daingean and is situated on a site that stretches to 1.14 acres.

The description of the property states, "the property is arranged to provide a former mixed use building. The property is in a derelict condition."

The property is up for auction on December 10 through BidX1.