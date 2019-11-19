The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to be wetter than normal and it will be milder than of late.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for any early frost in northern areas to clear. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain over much of the country.

A Status Yellow Weather Warning is in place for Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford until noon on Thursday. The rain will be heaviest over Munster and south Leinster with a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds, becoming strong and gusty in coastal areas of Leinster.

Wednesday night will be mild and windy with showery outbreaks of rain - some heavy.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/iWFSeYFoMm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 19, 2019

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a mostly cloudy day with some dry spells. Scattered outbreaks of rain also, some heavy and prolonged across the south and east. Southeast winds will be fresh and blustery but mild.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to stay relatively mild. Most areas will have good dry spells, but showers or showery rain will occur widely, especially over southern counties. Winds mainly from the east will be moderate. Temperatures typically 9 to 12 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Saturday looks like being a dry in most places other than well scattered showers, and winds will be light. However rain and strong winds is set to spread countrywide during Saturday night and on Sunday.