Offaly GAA Players of the Year and Hall of Fame recipients for 2019 announced

The Offaly GAA Players of the Year for 2019 have been announced.

Ferbane's Cian Johnson and St Rynagh's Ben Conneely take the Senior Football and Senior Hurling Awards respectively while Peter Cunningham and Joe Bergin take the Senior B Football and Hurling Awards.

Kate Kenny is once again recognised as the Ladies Footballer of the Year while Linda Sullivan picks up the camogie award.

Murt Connor (Walsh Island) will be inducted into the Football Hall of Fame and Aidan Fogarty (St Rynagh's) will be inducted into the Hurling Hall of Fame.

The awards night takes place in the Bridge House Hotel on January 11, 2020.

Senior football – Cian Johnson (Ferbane);

Senior hurling – Ben Conneely (St Rynagh's);

Senior B football – Peter Cunningham (Bracknagh);

Senior B hurling – Joe Bergin (Seir Kieran);

Intermediate football – Ronan Hynes (Shannonbridge);

Intermediate hurling – Josh Fleming (Clara);

Junior football – Callum Boland (Doon);

Junior hurling – Kevin Nugent (Belmont);

U-20 football – Cian Farrell (Edenderry);

U-20 hurling – Ciaran Burke (Ballinamere);

Minor football – Morgan Tynan (Na Fianna);

Minor hurling – Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac/Killoughey);

Football referee – Martin Carty (Walsh Island);

Hurling referee – Kieran Dooley (Drumcullen);

Ladies football – Kate Kenny (Naomh Ciaran);

Camogie – Linda Sullivan (St Rynagh's);

Handball – Conor O'Brien (Crinkle);

Scor – Ferbane ballad group.