Challenges facing Tullamore Hospital need 'urgent attention'

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called on the Director-General of the HSE, Mr Paul Reid, and the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, to "provide a clear pathway toward the resolution of problems facing the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore."

Deputy Nolan was speaking after information provided to the Oireachtas showed that a total of 44% of consultant posts at the midlands mental health service were occupied by doctors who were not on the Medical Council specialist register.

"In addition to this the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has also shown that the annual number of patients who were without a bed at the national level has so far reached 100,457," Deputy Nolan added.

“I am deeply concerned about the nature of the challenges being faced by both patients and frontline staff at Tullamore Hospital.

"It is clear to me, however, that the Minister and the HSE have not fully grasped the scale of the difficulties facing ordinary people as they wait for prolonged periods of time in Emergency Departments without access to a bed.

"I was also alarmed to hear the Irish Hospital Consultants Association recently confirm to the Oireachtas Health Committee that a single nephrologist who specialises in kidney and paediatric kidney conditions is still carrying out the work of two people and that this has been going on for the past five years in Tullamore.

"As I understand it, the post has been advertised three times but there are no eligible candidates. The waiting list for an outpatient appointment is now two and a half years, whereas the ideal is for patients to be seen within three to four months in order that urgent cases can be diagnosed.

"All of this points to the numerous challenges facing our hospital and they must be addressed without delay.

"How long more should the people of Tullamore, Offaly and the Midlands have to wait before the Minister gets that very simple message?” concluded Deputy Nolan.