Driver hospitalised after hit and run crash in Offaly

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a hit and run road traffic collision which occurred on the Dublin Road, Edenderry, Co Offaly on Saturday last, November 16.

The two-car collision occurred at approximately 9pm and one driver failed to remain at the scene.

The driver of the second car was taken to Tullamore Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the first car, a man in his 20s, later presented himself at Edenderry Garda Station.

Gardaí say he was also taken to Tullamore Hospital as a precaution.

Investigations are ongoing.