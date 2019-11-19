Cowen slams 'pathetic' rollout for year one of National Broadband Plan

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Public Expenditure, Barry Cowen TD, has labelled the government’s first target for the National Broadband Plan pathetic as it emerged that less than 2% of rural Ireland would be connected in the first year of the National Broadband Plan.

Deputy Cowen commented: “The National Broadband Plan was about providing broadband to rural homes and businesses. While these connections are important, they should not be confused with what broadband for rural Ireland actually means. It means having access to high-speed broadband in the home so that people can participate in the digital economy, so that they can access services and so that they can work from home - these connection points don’t achieve that objective.

“The broadband connection points which the government will spend the next 12 months trumpeting will only act as a distraction from the reality that the National Broadband Plan will be painfully slow.

“As the government has proved willing to pay Granahan McCourt to run broadband passed premises which are already served, the number of new broadband connections in year 1 could be only a fraction of today’s announcement. Considering that the government has thrown fiscal prudence out the window with this plan, surely they must be disappointed with these pathetic targets?

“The government has committed every future government for decades to this broadband plan. The next government will need to give Granahan McCourt over €1 billion to fund this project. Despite this, the current one has not put forward any credible plan for how it intends to pay for the National Broadband Plan beyond next year. They have serious questions to answer,” concluded Deputy Cowen.