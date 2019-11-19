Details emerge of dramatic garda car chase in Offaly

A driver led gardaí on a chase in Edenderry on Saturday last, November 16.

Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that they are investigating "all circumstances surrounding an incident which occurred in the Killane area" at approximately 4pm on the day.

Gardaí told us that during the incident, they endeavoured to stop a vehicle which had failed to do so when requested.

They say the driver later presented himself at Edenderry Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.