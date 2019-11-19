Decision to allow construction of apartment building in Tullamore overturned on appeal

An Bord Pleanala has reversed a decision by Offaly County Council to grant planning permission for an apartment building in Tullamore.

The local authority granted permission to to Cayenne Holdings Limited for the three storey building with 22 apartments at Riverside on the Church Road in Tullamore with 24 conditions in May.

However that decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanala who has overturned the granting of the planning permission.

The decision was overturned for a number of reasons.

The national planning authority stated in the decision that it was considered that the proposed development would 'seriously injure the residential amenities of future occupants, would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard within the site, and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area'.

It also stated that the density of the proposed development was contrary to the provisions of the 'Guidelines for Planning Authorities on Sustainable Residential Development in Urban Areas'.

Interestingly, it further stated that, "in the absence of a Natura impact statement the Board cannot be satisfied that the proposed development, either individually, or in combination with other plans or projects would not be likely to have a significant effect on European Site Number 000571."

European Site Number 000571 is Charleville Wood which is more than three kilometres from the development although the Tullamore River does flow past the proposed site and through the wood.