Pedestrian crossing badly damaged by vehicle in Offaly town

A pedestrian crossing in an Offaly town has been badly damaged by a passing vehicle.

The crossing in Kilcormac is believed to have been struck by a passing vehicle on Thursday night last. The road narrows significantly at this point. The metal pole is bent almost horizontal giving an idea of the force of the impact.

Red and white warning tape is wrapped around the pole. The crossing is adjacent to Colaiste Naomh Cormac and is very heavily used by students going to and from the school.

Offaly County Council has been informed of the damage and is expected to remove the pole shortly.