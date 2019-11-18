Edenderry Tesco site plans discussed at municipal district meeting

Standing orders were suspended at the November Edenderry Municipal District Meeting as councillors sought clarification on the plans for the former Tesco site on the Main Street, and the area of land behind it known as the JKL Street backlands.

The topic came up following the news last week that Edenderry is to receive over €500,000 in Government funding for Phase One of works on the site. An additional €175,000 will be provided by Offaly County Council, bringing total investment in the first phase of the project to €697,276

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr. Noel Cribbin (FG) said, "Following the great news last week that Edenderry is to receive what I believe to be just the first round of funding for the regeneration of the former Tesco site and the JKL back lands, there appears to be some confusion in relation to what the site will ultimately be used for."

Cllr. Cribbin referred to the Department of Rural and Community Development announcement which outlined that the initial funding will be used "to help unlock the site and improve access. The project will form the basis for further regeneration initiatives that will facilitate the future growth and development of the town."

He said, "The site in question is 33 acres and its regeneration will involve a number of streams of funding. These include the €75,000 in funding announced by the Department of Rural and Community Development last February with matching funding of €25,000 from Offaly County Council to map out a Master Plan for the site.

"The intention has always been that this would be a mixed-use site. Housing and other developments are all being considered. This work is ongoing, and consultants are engaging with the people of Edenderry to get their input into the plan.

"The €697,000 announced last week will be used to open up the site and improve access.

€1.7 million was allocated for the building of a new library for Edenderry in 2016 and this funding will now be used to build that library on the site.

"I am working on securing the second round of funding and have received confirmation from Minister Michael Ring in the Department on my proposal for the Community Centre/Theatre.

"I’ve also met with Minister Damien English in the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and put forward a proposal seeking funding for 20-25 homes for the elderly to be included on the site. Minister English responded positively to this proposal and I continue to work to progress this.

"Additional housing for Edenderry is of upmost importance. With the availability of this site, there is an opportunity to add to the housing stock in a way that can benefit the most vulnerable in our town. I will continue to drive this to the top of the funding agenda.

"There is a lot to play for here and a huge opportunity for every single person in Edenderry to benefit from the potential of this site. Our new library and community centre/theatre will be just the beginning," he concluded.