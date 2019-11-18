Calls for roads funding boost for Edenderry in Offaly council budget

Fianna Fail councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick has said ahead of Monday's Offaly County Council budget meeting that he is to seek greater expenditure on the regional and county roads within the Edenderry Municipal District.

"This is a huge issue and continues to be a talking point at every municipal meeting," Cllr Fitzpatrick said.

"The roads structure within the area has deteriorated over the last number of years and local residents and indeed others are

continuously contacting me and other councillors in the area about the state of the roads.

"The general public who pay road tax expect funding to be equally balanced across the different road sectors and this is

something I will be calling for at the budget meeting," he added.

"The roads budget allocated to the Edenderry municipal district falls short of providing funding to allow the area engineer deliver the required level of road resurfacing in the area.

"I want to compliment the area office for doing the best they can with the funding provided, but it falls well short of expectations that motorists and all road users want to be provided for the road tax contribution they make," Cllr Fitzpatrick concluded.