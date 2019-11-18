Extended free parking introduced in Tullamore for Christmas from today

One hour free parking has been introduced in Tullamore again this year in the run up to Christmas.

From today (Monday, November 18), the period will be extended to an hour from the usual 15 minutes in all council operated car parks and on the street.

It will be in place until Tuesday, December 31. It will apply to all parking zones in Tullamore.

There is free parking all day every day at the Daingean Road car park and there is also free parking all day every Sunday in the town.