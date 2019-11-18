Offaly shop to be renamed for brilliant reason

KBL Stores, known locally as Bowman's shop, is to change its name in honour of long-time proprietor Anne Bowman.

From today, Monday, November 18, the shop on Fr Paul Murphy Street, will be taken over by Cheryl O'Sullivan.

In honour of Anne Bowman, Cheryl has decided to rename the store, Anne's Corner Shop. She wants to do so to thank Anne for giving her this opportunity.

The store has been run on the same corner for many decades and but will take its first delivery as Anne's Corner Shop on Tuesday.

Cheryl, who will be helped by her partner Karl Darley, and children Shannon and Paddy, has asked people to bear with them as the first is quite bear at the minute.

"We will be adding new services in the shop shortly so keep an eye on our page for daily updates. I hope we can bring new life into the shop and serve our community well."