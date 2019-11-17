WATCH: St Rynagh's put on a masterclass to retain Leinster title in some style
Offaly champions St Rynagh's put on a masterclass today to retain their AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Camogie title.
The Offaly side dominated against Laois champions Camross coming away with a 4-23 to 0-4 win in Donaghmore Ashbourne.
Kate Kenny, who scored 1-10 for Naomh Ciaran in the All Ireland Ladies Intermediate Club Championship Semi-Final last weekend, was player of the game again today scoring 3-5 of her team's total.
The game was all but over at half-time as Rynagh's led by 2-15 to 0-2 and a third goal after the restart removed any lingering doubt over the result.
You can watch the entire game back here
Brilliant Performance
