Offaly to freeze as Met Éireann issues Status Yellow low temperature warning

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow low temperature warning tonight.

It is valid for all counties excluding Dublin, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford.

It will be very cold Sunday night with minimum air temperatures ranging from -2 to -4 degrees Celsius.

Widespread severe frost with the risk of icy patches.

The warning is valid from Sunday, November 17 at 8pm until Monday, November 18 at 9am.