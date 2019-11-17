Long standing Offaly shop holding closing down sale

A long standing Offaly shop is holding a closing down sale with the majority of items massively reduced.

Cards and Things in The Bridge Centre has been a popular shop in the town for many years.

However it has been announced that the shop will be under new management from December 1.

The owners have thanked all their customers for their support over the years.

All stationary is €2 or less, all books are €3 or less and all gifts are €5 or less.