Gardai appeal for witnesses regarding theft of ATM in Louth

This morning, at approximately 3.20am, Gardaí in Drogheda responded to a report of a theft of an ATM on the Main Street in Dunleer, Co. Louth.

On arrival, Gardai observed that an ATM had been damaged in a bank premises on the Main Street. A digger and lorry remained at scene. A significant amount of damage was caused to the premises.

Gardaí are appealing to any person in Dunleer this morning between 3am and 4am and who saw anything unusual, and to any road users with camera footage, to make contact. Gardaí are also appealing to any person who saw any suspicious vehicles in the Dundalk area at this time.

Gardaí believe those responsible left the scene in a silver Toyota Land Cruiser with a partial registration of 04-MH heading north of Dunleer. Gardaí are appealing for any person who saw this vehicle or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle to contact them at Drogheda Garda Station 041 987 4200, the Gardaí Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.