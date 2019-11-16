Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming days for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be cold and frosty at first, but milder and wetter from Tuesday onwards with rain at times.

The weather forecast Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann states that the day will start mostly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties. The afternoon is expected to be dry and sunny, staying cloudier in the east where there may be isolated showers affecting the coast. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northerly winds.

Cold and frosty Sunday night with ice and fog. Lowest temperatures zero to -4 degrees in light variable breezes.

Frost and fog clearing slowly on Monday with sunny spells developing. Cloud increasing in western areas later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 4 to 8 degrees. Cold after dark, with a patchy frost. A spell of rain will develop over the western half of the country overnight, in freshening southeast breezes. Lowest temperatures plus 2 to minus 2 degrees.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/ED4m3n7yG3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 16, 2019

According to Met Eireann, on Tuesday there will be rain in all areas for a time, heavy in places, brighter weather, with sunny spells and just a few showers is set to follow into the western half of the country from the Atlantic in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southeast breezes. Drying out in all areas overnight. Cold with lowest temperatures of zero to 3 degrees with patches of mist and frost.

The current weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday is for it to be mild and breezy, with showers or longer spells of rain, much of it heavy, with southern and eastern areas likely to see most of the heavy rain. Mild at night.