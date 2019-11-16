Permit sought for waste management facility in Offaly

A company is set to apply for a permit for a waste management facility in Offaly.

Kilmurray Precast Concrete Ltd intends to apply to Offaly County Council for a permit for the filling and reclamation of land at Derryarkin in Rhode.

The company is submitting an application for a waste management facility permit to fill lands at Derryarkin with inert waste consisting of concrete, bricks, ceramics, tiles and soil.

This is for the purpose of land reclamation at the site.

The company initially received planning permission from Offaly County Council and began to use the 220-acre site for sand and gravel production back in 2006.

They sold their concrete division at the end of 2014.

The new application will be evaluated and decided upon by Offaly County Council. Find out more at www.offaly.ie.