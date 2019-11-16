Offaly ticketing firm signs deal with three UK racecourses

Tullamore's Future Ticketing, provider of high-performance cloud and digital ticketing solutions, has announced it is expanding its footprint in UK racing with the signing of multi-year ticketing partnership agreements with three more independent racecourses: Ludlow, Ripon and Taunton.

As part of its continuing expansion in the horse racing industry, Future Ticketing will provide digital ticketing to over 500 race meetings in Ireland and the UK in 2020. The company is now the ticketing partner of choice to a total of twenty racecourses across the UK and Ireland including The Curragh, Galway and Punchestown.

Commenting, Liam Holton, CEO of Future Ticketing, said: “Word of mouth and client recommendation are helping Future Ticketing expand its footprint in the horse racing industry in both Ireland and the UK.”

He continued: “Racecourses are moving with the times, understanding the importance of data and choosing our high-performance digital platform to meet customer demand.”

Following today’s announcement, Future Ticketing now operates a digital ticketing platform for 10 racecourses in the UK, and a further 50 Point-to-Point fixtures stretching from Sussex to Northumberland.

Commenting about the new partnership, Bob Young, General Manager of Taunton Racecourse, said: “We had been researching the market for a while and the general consensus from the racecourses we spoke to is that Future Ticketing is bringing racecourse ticketing to a new level. We are excited about working with them as the new season gets underway.”

Commenting, Simon Sherwood, Clerk & General Manager at Ludlow Racecourse, said: “We are really looking forward to working with Future Ticketing and in particular to improving our customer experience and encouraging more people to come and enjoy racing."

Commenting, Jon Mullen, Marketing Manager at Ripon Racecourse, said: “Ripon Races is a historic setting for horseracing dating back 300 years. But we are also very ambitious about the future and are determined to give our customers the best user experience. So, we are delighted to partner with Future Ticketing to help to provide continued excellence and value for money to our race-going public.”